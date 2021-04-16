For a long time, the great Japanese company was not in the development of a new title, since it usually keeps its IPs updated over time. Recently, it was announced that Konami’s new game called GetsuFumaDen: Undying moon is coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2022, with early access later this year.
Through a trailer released on YouTube, Konami announced that it is working on the sequel to its video game GetsuFumaDen, called Undying moon. This is a side scrolling action game, very similar to Castlevania, but with a much more Japanese style. The first edition of this title was released in 1987 for the Nintendo Family Computer console.
GetsuFumaDen: Undying moon is coming in 2022
As we can see in the trailer, the players They must fight against “brutal and colossal bosses” on a journey that will take them to the depths of hell. The above, hoping to end a event that will end the world, as described Xfire.
The title follows the typical mechanics of a side scrolling game, but with elements more modern as the inclusion of combinations in the style of Castlevania. In addition, it has a much more Japanese artistic style that recalls several titles of the genre, such as Capcom’s Okami.
The game is found currently in development by GuruGuru and Konami Digital Entertainment. Its official launch is expected to be in Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2022, but for those who want to try it before, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon will be available starting May 13 on the Steam Early Access program on PC.
