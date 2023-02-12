Konami’s WSBC eBaseball: Power Pros is out now on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles.

The baseball series has hitherto only been available in Japan, but it’s getting a “global debut” and is now available for the introductory price of 79p – or $0.99 – with “no additional charges” (although “some regions may be slightly higher than this price due to digital store minimum pricing restrictions”).

Officially licensed by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), the game features over 300 characters to choose from, with whom players can “assemble their team of batters, catchers, and pitchers to compete in online matches against rivals from all over the world” .

The game also supports four-player co-op on both Switch and PS4, and offers “matches with friends or online competitions like Championship Mode,” also with “rivals from all over the world”.

It’s not Konami’s only foray into sports games, of course. The launch of eFootball – Konami’s rebranded, well-loved, but less-successful-than-FIFA football sim – lives on in infamy, but it is still going, having recently launched Season 2 with The Football Festival that definitely wasn’t a World Cup clone under a different name.