In the last few hours there has been a great stir in the Konami environment. And it is that after knowing that the Japanese company would be preparing a Silent Hill ad for summer and that Bloober Team (The Medium, Blair Witch, Layers of Fear) would be involved in the project, it has now been known that Konami would have plans to return to the Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania sagas. This has been explained by journalist Andy Robinson, the author of the original piece about Silent Hill in the VGC medium. He has done so in a recent thread on his Twitter account, where he has counted the details of the information he handles.

“I have updated my Silent Hill piece with additional context on Konami’s strategy, via well-placed sources. Konami cooled off IP outsourcing after disappointment of Metal Gear Survive and Contra. The Supermassive test for Silent Hill eventually became The Dark Pictures Anthology. There are plans to outsource MGS and Castlevania as wellRobinson has pointed out. Although there is no official confirmation in this regard, it seems that Konami is once again interested in taking advantage of its great creative licenses, although they do not want to be the ones in charge of developing the games.

In Robinson’s personal opinion, the Metal Gear project Konami would have in mind would be a remake of similar (visual) features to those seen in the recent Demon’s Souls. However, as he himself warns, this is pure speculation. Be that as it may, Konami is evaluating these options, which means that in the best of cases it would still take years to see these games, since the studios that should develop the titles have not even been chosen. Contrary to these cases, Silent Hill would already have a prominent Japanese studio and Bloober Team developing two different projects of the mythical horror franchise. Now we just have to wait to know how much is true in these rumors.