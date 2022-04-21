The Japanese company KONAMIwhich gave birth to historical series such as Metal Gear And Castlevania, is preparing to change its name on the occasion of its fiftieth anniversary. Well yes, half a century has passed since, in 1973, in that of Osaka the company reinvented itself by abandoning the Jukebox for hire, preferring to dedicate himself to the construction of Arcade cabinets. Few people know this, because it is clearly more convenient to use the name KONAMI, but in reality the full name of the company, which is practically only important in the financial and legal fields, would be Konami Holdings Corporation.

Konami’s current fiscal year marks the 50th anniversary of its foundation in March 1973. On the occasion of this historic event, subject to the approval of the major shareholders, the company will change its name and evolve into Konami Group Corporation. A minor name change, but which could represent the beginning of a new cycle for the company, long derided for the poor results obtained in recent years in the videogame field.

“Since its inception, the company has expanded its business as a pioneer in the Japanese entertainment industry and now operates in four business segments: digital entertainment, entertainment, gaming systems and sports,” Konami said today. “In celebrating the Company’s 50th anniversary since its founding, we will change the trade name so that we, together with the group companies, will continue to face new challenges and strive for further growth as a sustainable company.”

At the moment, there seems to be a lot of meat on the fire: several “dormant” franchises such as Metal Gear and Castlevania, but also Silent Hill, seem to be in the process of receiving new titles that could work as a “reboot” of their respective sagas, as well as remasters for current generation consoles and systems, but of course nothing is confirmed yet. Clearly, when there is certain news about it, we will be the first to provide it to you!

Source: KONAMI Street VGC.com