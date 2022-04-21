Although the company Konami was founded in 1969, it wasn’t until 1973 that the Konami Holdings Corporation we know today came into being. Thus, for the fiscal year that represents its 50th anniversary, the company has decided to make an unexpected change, as they will change their name.

Through a statement, it has been revealed that the Japanese company has approved the proposal to change its name. The board of directors has already given its approval, and now it only remains to hear the voice of the shareholders. If everything goes according to plan, Konami Holdings Corporation will be known as Konami Group Corporation Starting next July 1. This was what the company mentioned about it:

“Since its founding, the Company has expanded its business as a pioneer in the Japanese entertainment industry and now operates in four business segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Games & Systems, and Sports. To mark the 50th anniversary of the Company since its foundation, we will change the commercial name so that, together with other groups of companies, we continue to take on new challenges and continue to strive to continue growing as a sustainable company.”

In recent months, Konami has been recognized mainly for its NFT-related projects and the legacy of its games.. At the moment there are no more plans for its 50th anniversary celebration, and it is very likely that this is all we see about it.

Regarding their games, Konami has given the go-ahead for a collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games. Similarly, the property of Boktai has been renewed.

Editor’s note:

This is not the celebration that surely many wanted to see. It is a pity that such an important date for the company is not accompanied by a launch that manages to encapsulate the essence of the company. Hopefully there will be talk of an NFT sale in the future.

Via: VGC