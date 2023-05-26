Earlier this week, Konami revealed not only the existence of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – a remake of the series’ third game – but also the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

This collection will include the first three Metal Gear Solid games – Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version) and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and will launch in the autumn.

However, the konami website for the collection includes a blank space with “stay tuned for more information”, suggesting there’s more to come.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

It’s unclear if this is just one extra game to be added to the collection, or if there are multiple additions on the way.



The blank space in question.

So, let’s speculate shall we?

Perhaps the most likely addition of an extra game would be Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, originally released on the PSP. A sequel to Snake Eater, it follows Big Boss as he runs his own mercenary unit.

The game was previously included in the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, alongside the previous three games, released on PS3, Xbox 360, and PS Vita. Furthermore, as a continuation of the Snake Eater story, its inclusion in this collection would make sense ahead of the remake.

Other games included in the HD Collection were the original Metal Gear (1987) and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake (1990). Could these be included in this new collection, essentially making it a re-release of the HD Collection?

Alternatively, the blank space could simply be for some extra content: artwork, interviews, soundtracks and more. Please Konami, don’t include NFTs.

What’s more, this new collection is titled Vol.1, implying a Vol.2 is on the way. What might that include?

The obvious answer is Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots to continue the Solid Snake storyline, as well as Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain and its mini-prequel Ground Zeroes – although these two are already playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility with PS4.

I’d love, though, if Konami went a little leftfield. Perhaps the card-based PSP games could be included? A remaster of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance from PlatinumGames? Or even the return of Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes from the GameCube?

Which Metal Gear games do you want to see in the collection?