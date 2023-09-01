Konami has opened its own website dedicated to Tokyo Game Show 2023 and indicated to what extent he will participate in the event, which we remember will be active from 21 to 24 September. THE first party games of Konami who will be at the event are:

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream

Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage – Stage, Live Stream

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawattru! (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

Powerful Pro Baseball Eikan Nine Crossroad, (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream

Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable

WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream

In addition, Konami will also bring a series of partner gamesthat is to say: