Konami has opened its own website dedicated to Tokyo Game Show 2023 and indicated to what extent he will participate in the event, which we remember will be active from 21 to 24 September. THE first party games of Konami who will be at the event are:
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
- eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream
- Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage – Stage, Live Stream
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable
- Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawattru! (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
- Powerful Pro Baseball Eikan Nine Crossroad, (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream
- Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable
- WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream
In addition, Konami will also bring a series of partner gamesthat is to say:
- 3goo – UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves (PS5)
- Beep Japan – Radirgy 2 (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Bushiroad Games – MACROSS Shooting Insight (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Cosmo Machia – TriggerHeart EXELICA (Switch)
- DH Inc. – Get Me Out, Please (Switch)
- Falcom – Ys X: Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- ININ Games – Air Twister (PS5, Switch)
- Mebius – Steel Empire (Switch) and Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch)
- NetEase Games / Quantic Dream – Under the Waves (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Oizumi Amuzio – DriftCE (PS5, PS4), Gravity Circuit (PS5, Switch) and Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4)
- PiXEL – Wing of the Asteria (Switch)
- Sabotage Studio – Sea of Stars (Switch)
- Silver Star Japan – Rasen Reijou Spiral Ojosama Chohatsu no Makina (Switch)
- SUNSOFT – Ikki Unite (Switch, PC), Shanghai Legend (Switch), Ufouria: The Saga 2 (Switch, PC)
Konami’s events at Tokyo Game Show 2023
Here are Konami’s day-to-day events for the Tokyo Game Show 2023:
- September 21: TriggerHeart EXELICA Revival Report Event | WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros
- September 22: Yu Suzuki Talk Show | Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage | Radirgy 2 Special Internship | CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Stage at Tokyo Game Show 2023
- Sep 23: Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage | Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawattru! Special Internships | Falcom jdk Band Special Concert
- September 24, 2023: Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage | Falcom jdk Band Special Concert
Finally, we leave you with the information of the Tokyo Game Show 2023 for Capcom, Bandai Namco and Square Enix.
