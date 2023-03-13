The last mainline and original game of castlevania, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, came out in 2014, and since then Konami hasn’t seemed interested in giving fans something new. However, it seems that the company does take them into account

That is what the statements of one of the company members, the assistant producer Tsutomu Taniguchi, suggest. He spoke about this topic in an interview in which he participated.

The talk was about the departure of Return to Castlevaniaa DLC in castlevania for the game Dead Cells by MotionTwin.

In a comment, Taniguchi said ‘we tried to bring back the games that people loved and cherished with the Castlevania Anniversary Collection and Castlevania Advance Collection’.

He then pointed out that Konami did the same with Castlevania Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night on PlayStation consoles and mobiles.

He even mentioned Grimoire of Soulsa title that recycles content from other games in the series and whose most recent version is from Apple Arcade.

Tsutomu Taniguchi let it be seen that ‘but we know our fans always want more, and so do we, so this opportunity to have this amazing crossover with Dead Cells was impossible to pass up’.

According to this producer it is ‘really motivating for Konami’ the reactions by castlevania.

What was Konami’s first Castlevania game?

The first title of the saga of castlevania had the name of Akumajo Dracula in Japan and was released on September 26, 1986 on the Famicom Disk System. The following year it came to the NES in America and later had adaptations for other systems.

That is considered the starting point of the franchise. As for the first game in the series for arcade machines it is Vs Castlevania, its version for this type of machine. But there is another candidate.

If what is taken into account is originality, then said merit is of haunted castlewhich came out in February 1988. As for the first portable title in the franchise it is Castlevania: The Adventurewhich came out on the Game Boy on October 27, 1989.

If we talk about the first in 3D then said merit belongs to castlevania for N64, which came out on January 26, 1999, although many are more reminiscent of Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness.

The full interview it's on IGN. In addition to castlevania We have more video game information at EarthGamer.