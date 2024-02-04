













Apparently it will include titles that originally came out on Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance. It should be noted that some of them came to the West in the past but there were others who never left Japan.

It is not known which installments of the series will be included in this compilation. But during the streaming two names came out. Those are the ones from Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist (GBC) and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 (GBA).

So at least this couple of games can be taken for granted. For now Konami will only launch the collection in the country of the Rising Sun. But a Western publication cannot be ruled out.

Fountain: Konami.

Especially because this franchise is very popular in America and Europe. Another known detail is the possible name of this collection, and that will be Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection.

However, it is not 100% confirmed and for now it is necessary to wait for Konami to provide more details.

It is evident that with this collection this publisher and developer wants to appeal to the nostalgia of players, especially the most veterans of the series.

There is no shortage of those who think that this announcement regarding Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collectionalso involving Steam, could mean a release outside of Japan.

The fact is that Konami has so far been very successful selling its classic games in the form of collections.

Fountain: Konami.

You just have to see how well received those of Castlevania, Againstthe Ninja Turtles, and more recently, the Metal Gear Solid. All that remains is to be patient.

