In the middle of the Abandoned case, a new tweet of the account appears on Twitter Official Konami Shop, through which a teaser related to “new merchandise coming soon” was shared. It might look like any video, but if you look closer, you can see a seal and Piramid Head. In other words, it appears to be a reference to silent Hill.

As always, let’s start by saying that for the moment it is only speculation: the account has not stated directly that it is Silent Hill. Furthermore, even if it is Silent Hill, it is possible that it has no connection whatsoever with what is happening with Abandoned.

If by any chance you are not aware of it, know that Abandoned is a new game in development by the mysterious BLUE BOX Game Studios team. The game has been making headlines in recent days following a tweet suggesting a connection with Silent Hill. The team denied any connection shortly thereafter but audiences around the world started a hunt for clues, a descent into the rabbit hole that brought up multiple “evidence” that prompted even more people to believe there is. behind Hideo Kojima.

The timing of this tweet by Konami, therefore, it is suspect, but for the moment we cannot reach firm conclusions. We remind you that the game has been announced as a PS5 exclusive, but a new tweet suggests it is also coming to PC.