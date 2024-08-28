So far, Metal Gear Solid 4 is only playable on a PlayStation 3. Currently, there is no official way to enjoy Snake’s adventure, which is disappointing for more than one person. Fortunately, Everything seems to indicate that Konami plans to remedy this with the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2or at least that’s what they’ve hinted at.

As part of an interview for Metal Gear Solid Delta, IGN directly questioned Konami producer Noriaki Okamura about the inclusion of Metal Gear Solid 4 in the next collection of the series, and revealed that it is only a matter of time before this happens. This is what he had to say about it:

“We are definitely aware of this situation with MGS4. Unfortunately, we can’t say too much at this point, as vol. 1 contains MGS 1-3… You can probably connect the dots!” “Right now, we are still internally concerned about what we should do for the future of the series. Sorry, we can’t reveal anything at this time. But stay tuned!”

Although at the moment there is no official information about Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2previous reports have indicated that This collection would include Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Solid 5and Metal Gear Solid: Peace WalkerApparently Konami is still deliberating some aspects of this package, but it will eventually become a reality.

For now we can only wait to see what will happen with the beloved series.. In related news, new information about the Metal Gear Solid movie has emerged. Konami also changes a criticized section of Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Author’s Note:

It is a fact that Metal Gear Solid 4 will arrive in the next collection of the series. What we don’t know is why this pack is taking so long to come out, especially when we consider that Metal Gear Solid 5which will also be part of the collection, is very accessible today.

Via: IGN