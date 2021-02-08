Last week, Akira Yamaoka appeared in a YouTube video on the Al Hub channel in which he previewed information about his next project, about which he said that it is a game that many people have been waiting to hear something new about, which increased the rumors about a possible new installment of the Silent Hill franchise.

However, after the media echoed this Akira Yamaoka interviewAl Hub removed the video, stating that it had been asked to delete it, although without indicating who made the request. Quickly, the media assured that Konami was responsible for deleting this video, something that today has come out to deny.

Konami says they did not force to delete Akira Yamaoka’s interview about Silent Hill

In a statement issued to VGC, the Japanese study has stated that they have not been responsible for erasing the Akira Yamaoka interview about which they talked about that project that everyone has been waiting for a long time and that could be Silent Hill. “Konami did not ask Al Hub to delete the interview”a spokesman said.

It should be remembered that Yamaoka is not an employee of Konami, but that did not prevent his comments from feeding the innumerable rumors about the existence of a new Silent Hill that have appeared in recent months on the internet. Among these, we must highlight the opening of a new official Silent Hill account on Twitter, which was the origin of these strong speculations.

Konami announces internal restructuring

However, for now there is no official confirmation that Konami is working on a new installment of the franchise, so we will have to wait to see how the events happen to know if we will really see one of the exponents of the game again or not. survival-horror.