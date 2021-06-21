So far, there is nothing official about Silent Hill. The company that owns the franchise, Konami, has not announced anything new regarding this one. At least not related to video games.

The last heard of this was Silent hills, and its demo, PT, made by Hideo kojima Y Kojima Productions. But with the designer’s departure from the company, the project ended there. However, some believe that it will return, and see signs of this.

Konami’s online store will open very soon

This story is twofold. The first has to do with the announcement that Konami will open its online store of official products. Of the latter there is only one teaser on Twitter, with the legend ‘coming soon’, so it is not clear when it will open its doors.

What is certain is that there will be official products of Silent Hill. The illustration that accompanies the ad is very clear in that sense. Regarding the second, it has to do with a previously announced game.

Fans believe Abandoned is Hideo Kojima’s new ‘PT’

On Internet various theories about Abandoned, the game developed by Blue Box Game Studios. Some believe it is a development on the part of Kojima and his study, and that it is actually a new installment of Silent Hill.

The idea has been around for a long time. But speculation increased when the company revealed in May that an app will be released on the PlayStation Store that will let you experience the game trailer in real time.

Is Abandoned Silent Hill? Some believe yes

That sounds like PT, and certain elements of this demo with Abandoned they seem to relate. Later, on June 15, a comment from the study increased the rumors.

On Twitter, the company said Guess the name: Abandoned = (First letter S, Last letter L). Revelation closing in… # PS5 #Exclusive ‘. Many immediately thought of the series of Konami, Y Blue Box Game Studios denied it. Is there something real?

That is the problem, because before Hideo kojima he has ‘played with our minds’. Can’t forget what happened to Metal Gear Solid: The Phantom Pain.

Some point out that the name of the CEO of the company, Hasan Kahraman, has the acronym HK, equal to those of the creator of Metal gear, and in fact, Kahraman is the Turkish equivalent of Hideo. The interactive demo of Abandoned will be featured Tuesday in an online broadcast from Geoff keighley.

The latter is a great friend of Hideo kojima. But is all this really related to Silent Hill? The problem is that for it to work Konami you must give your thumbs up… and we all know that the company is not on good terms with this designer.

A spiritual successor is credible, but the franchise itself not so much. We will leave doubts on June 22. Only better you have to calm down before thinking things that are not.

Sources [1][2].



