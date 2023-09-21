Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be released in nintendo switch on October 24, 2023. Before that launch, Konami has begun a series of animated shorts that tell the story of the series through a comedic approach. The first of these animated shorts was released today and you can watch it below.

The origin of the furtive action reaches nintendo switch with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. Experience the exciting cinematic story of the series metal gear as you infiltrate enemy strongholds and complete your mission to stop those wielding weapons of mass destruction and prevent an all-out war.

This collection includes Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eateralong with the games that started the series: Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake and versions of NES of metal gear and Snake’s Revengeplus a lot of additional content.

Via: Go Nintendo

Editor’s note: Metal Gear Solid animated and free, what more do you want? Run to see it!