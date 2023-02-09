Currently, video game fans have become accustomed to being against konamithat is because it has made strange decisions such as launching pachinko machines, as well as putting NFT’s of castlevania. However, since last year they have tried to redeem themselves with the return of Silent Hill and also some published games.

They recently released a new title called WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS, the most recent entry of said baseball franchise that has been the most popular in Japan. The strangest of all, is that it has arrived at the store with a price that is quite ridiculous from a certain point of view, and it is not an offer or an error by the stores.

The price itself is approximately $1 USD, this both in its versions of ps4 and Nintendo switches, which can be confusing given that it is being published by a large video game company. Given this, you may think that you will have purchases within the application, but no, you can play without any problem and restrictions of some kind.

It is worth mentioning that in a question and answer entry on its official page, it is said that it can be played without an internet connection, but that this removes the possibility of making future updates, be it performance or other issues. Besides that, they say that two people can play via local communication with their consoles.

Editor’s note: Definitely for that price it would be worth spending 20 pesos and see what this proposal is about. In fact, those who are very familiar with the Nintendo Switch can buy it simply by using the gold coins that they give you for physical and digital games.