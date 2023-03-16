Despite the bumps it has had in recent years, konami has decided to return to the path of videogames, since last year they launched the collection of TMNTas well as the revelation of many projects of Silent Hill. However, there is a problem, that is precisely that absolutely nothing has been known about the saga castlevania.

The latter could change soon for the fortune of many fans, since they recently registered a well-known brand with the name of Project Zircon, which was sought for what you want to use it for, that is precisely that of software for commercial video game machines. So there must be something to do with it. castlevania.

For those of you who are somewhat new to the franchise, or just don’t remember it, the word Zircon It is directly linked to the vampire saga, since it is a type of jewel that was first incorporated into Symphony of The Night. And said nickname has continued in other titles of the moderately modern line of the series, those considered metroidvania,

However, one should not get too excited, since the registry also covers slot machines for prizes, and that puts a direct emphasis on pachinkos, where users put coins and give them random prizes. Also, it cannot be forgotten that on the past anniversary of this specific saga, they sold NFTs instead of prizes.

For now, it remains to wait for a revelation within the E3 2023since konami promises to attend the expo.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It would be nice to have a reboot of the franchise, but for the people tasked with working on it to be official fans of the series. It wouldn’t hurt for them to contact Mercury Steam, after all they’ve done great things with Metroid and actually worked on Castlevania itself.