This March 15, a trademark registered by Konami was made public, which is called Project Zircon. Since its use is intended for video game software, many believe that it is related to castlevania. This because ‘Zircon‘ is an item that is frequently found in the franchise.

The Gematsu site was the one that made the connection to Konami’s beloved vampire hunter saga. Zircon is a precious stone that has appeared in various games, starting with Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. That is why this mark could indicate the return of the franchise.

Although the news is exciting for fans, it may not be a game for consoles. The trademark registration indicates that it could also be used for arcade machines or machines to win prizes. We must have faith, but we must also consider those possibilities.

the saga of castlevania it has been relatively forgotten by Konami. Since 2014, with Lords of Shadow 2, it has not received a new title. However in recent years he received collections of his old entries and collaborations with other games. Could it be that they were preparing us for his return?

What has Konami said about Castlevania?

The reveal of this trademark comes suspiciously close to a statement from Konami. During an interview to promote their collaboration with the Dead Cells game, they said that they knew their fans love the franchise. They too and that’s why they want more of her.

They also revealed that they have tried to keep alive castlevania with the different collections they have launched. As well as the availability of titles such as Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night on current consoles. Are you fans? Would you like a new game in the saga?

