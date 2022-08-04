Lately Konami announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, 2022.

Sales of the entire company were 71,905 million yen (+ 5.2% year on year), while the company profit stood at 14,099 million yen (down 30.5% year on year). Despite the decline in corporate profit, first quarter revenue sets a record.

As for the digital entertainment business, which includes video games, revenues were 50,800 million yen (an increase of 1.9% on an annual basis), while the company profit was 13,361 million yen. yen (down 30.3% yoy).

On the gaming side it is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to be the title with even greater public attention, thanks in part to the fact that Konami has added new cards and announced events since the game came out.

Even the review of eFootball 2022 with the arrival of the new, more accurate version, it has aroused the interest of the players.

Source: Twinfinite