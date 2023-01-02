With a greeting message published on the Japanese portal Famitsu for the beginning of the new year, Konami promised that for the 2023 has plans to develop familiar series for gamers as well as new projects yet to be announced.

“This is the year of the Rabbit (according to the Chinese calendar, ed), so we are planning power-ups and new developments of familiar series”, reads Konami’s message. “We’re also making progress on new projects that we have yet to announce.”

As we know, among the projects that should arrive during 2023, Silent Hill 2 Remake and the remasters of Suikoden I & II stand out. Spin-offs Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill f. are also planned, although not confirmed for this year. There is also continued support for Yu-Gi-Oh!, eFootaball, and popular series in Japan such as Momotaro Dentetsu and Professional Baseball Spirits.

Konami logo

As for the projects not yet announced by Konami, it is difficult to make predictions without bringing up the speculations and clues of recent months. One of the candidates in pole position is certainly a possible remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, a project that has been at the center of rumors for years now and which could be under development at Virtuos, which coincidentally has included Konami among its partners on its official website.

There are also likely several Silent Hill games in development yet to be officially revealed. One of these is Silent Hill The Short Message, of which the cover and the synopsis of the plot have recently been leaked, also according to the well-known leaker Dusk Golem there are at least three other projects related to the series in development.

And who knows maybe new Castlevania and Suikoden games are also planned, but perhaps we are traveling too much with the imagination. To find out more, we just have to wait at this point for official news from Konami during 2023.