Konami’s PES saga stopped dead in its tracks this past season, without a new installment – just a template update – to catch up and stand up to FIFA, which has been dominating the market for years. The Japanese publisher wants to fight again and that the fight of PES against FIFA is as equal as it was a few years ago. For that, they assure in the middle IGN who are working on a new strategy with the aim of tip the scales in your favor.

Konami’s only announcements regarding the future of its football simulator have been regarding new license purchases. They have taken over the exclusivity of teams such as Atalanta or Roma, from the Italian Serie A. They want to get away from what happened a few years ago, in which the series was popularized by the made-up names of its teams, leagues or players. Mythical Castolo.

Konami just released an open beta of their next soccer game“It is an intentional strategic approach, but it is only followed when both the club and Konami believe it provides a mutually beneficial agreement,” says David Monk, Konami’s director of football licensing and activation, adding that “with any exclusive license the result it is usually a increased number of club fans playing eFootball PES, which is because those followers gain access to content that cannot be offered in other games. “

For now, we can already get an idea of ​​what Konami will bring with its football saga, since they have published an open beta of their next installment. Of course, we do not know if it will be called PES or it will change its name, since the content is titled as “New Football Game” and already can be played for a limited time on PlayStation and Xbox.

