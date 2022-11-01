A few days ago, the return of Konami to bet on the world of video games, since many games and more projects linked to the saga of Silent Hill. And it seems that the company is not going to stop there with the development of titles, which is why they shared some job offers for “high level games”.

Through a publication on the company’s social networks, it can be seen that they are looking for different profiles, this ranges from developers, artists, art directors, animation technicians and some others. In addition it is confirmed that some of these posts are for games of Silent Hilll, but also for games that are not yet revealed to the public.

We have opened a special page to recruit top game creators, including the Silent Hill series! We are looking for creators. Please, watch it.

With this signal from Konamimany have already begun to speculate on the franchises that may return, including Metal Gear Solid, Bomberman, Castlevania, Contra and even Dance Dance Revolution. For their part, they could bring new brands to surprise people, but that is something that fans will take time to discover for now.

Via: Twitter

Publisher’s note: Personally, I would like the return of Castlevania, since it has been a long time since we have seen anything in the saga beyond the anniversary collections and the mobile application.