Konami announced the opening of a new headquarters in Osaka, in Japan, where the company’s main development studios will be relocated. In addition, the construction of a R&D center (research and development), in Ariake, in the Koto-Ku district of Tokyo.

According to the official press release on the company’s official website, the “Konami Osaka Studio” was built with the motto “Creators First” and therefore aims to offer a productive environment where developers “can express their full potential” and is conveniently located for access to public transport. Furthermore, we learn that the facility is equipped with motion capture equipment and sound studios, necessary for the development of video games and more.

The headquarters of Konami Osaka Studio

The R&D center “Konami Creative Front Tokyo Bay“, instead aims to “create a healthy and vibrant work environment for employees”. The company also recalled that it recently increased the salary of its employees, similar to what Nintendo and Sega have done.

The hope is that Konami’s new development center has been created in view of a greater focus of the company in the creation of video games, a sector that for several years has been overshadowed or where in any case there have been fewer investments than in the past .