Konamior rather Konami Holdings Corporation, has decided to operate a name change for its 50th anniversary. In reality, this is a very slight change, which moreover still has to be approved by the shareholders, after the approval of the board of directors has already taken place.

If so, the new name will be Konami Group Corporation and will come into use from 1 July 2022.

In fact, it is not really a revolution, but the company tries to reflect the increased turnover in its name. As explained in the official press release, Konami has expanded significantly since its foundation and now operates in four entertainment segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Gaming & Systems and Sport. So the use of the word “group” seems more appropriate than that of the word “Holdings”.

Of course, this does not solve the disagreements had in recent years with a certain slice of gamers, who do not forgive the freezing of series like those of Metal Gear and Castlevania, the almost total abandonment of the traditional market and problematic launches like that of eFootball 2022.