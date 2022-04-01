This 2022 marks 35 years since the first metalgear debuted way back in 1987. Although Konami already abandoned this franchise completely, at least in the field of video games, they still intend to celebrate this anniversary and to do so, they have released a mysterious new website.

Currently it is possible to visit this website, which only shows us the following image:

It is literally the only thing that this new site displays, since there is no menu or any other object with which to interact. In a certain way, this has sparked speculation among the community, who believe that a new game of metalgear could be revealed soon.

Let us remember that to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Castlevania, Konami opened an auction of NFTs, which turned out to be surprisingly successful. That is why it should not surprise us at all if the Japanese company decides to do the same for Metalgear.

Publisher’s note: Knowing Konami, I’m sure this new website will end up being a disappointment to everyone. I’d love to have a new Metal Gear, but without Hideo Kojima spearheading the project, I’m afraid it just wouldn’t be the same. We’ll see what happens with all this, but I would recommend you not to get too excited.

Via: Konami