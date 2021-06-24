New Football Game will be available on Xbox until July 8 and you can play with 4 different teams.

What are they up to from Konami? After a “sabbatical” year without a new installment of its football saga -PES 2021 was a simple update of templates-, the Japanese publisher promised that it would return more force with PES 2022, that it would have a new graphics engine and more changes to compete against it FIFA’s reign for the past few years. It seems that it is already taking its first steps, although what we know still leaves us more questions than answers.

Konami has released a beta of their next football game on Xbox, but they do not specify that it is PES, but simply put “New Football Game”, so we can think more strongly that the rumors that were heard about a new name change in the Pro Evolution Soccer license were true. You can download it from this link.

There are 4 pieces of equipment available and a technical section to be polishedThe fact is that this content has been discovered without warning or announcement, but it is already available so that you can download it to Xbox directly from this link, in an open beta for everyone that will be available from now until July 8. The demo allows you to play a game online by choosing four teams: Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. The games are online through matchmaking and serve to give us an idea of ​​what the new Konami football game is like.

From what we have been able to test, the version shown is still quite green, and seems more focused on optimizing the performance of the servers with the matchmaking games That to show off on a visual level, since it shows to be a fairly premature version and without the Unreal Engine in its maximum splendor.

Now we just have to wait to know more officially, because as we see, Konami has not made public the title of its next game, which it has avoided calling PES 2022 at all times.

