Konami It has been a video game company that has come under fire in recent years. Despite having released memorable titles decades ago like Silent Hill, Dance Dance Revolution, Metal Gear Solid or Parasite Eve, now its catalog is not the most stellar. But, it seems they want to change course with Crimesight:

In this multiplayer, you will have to deduce the victim and the culprit of a murder that will happen in the future. But it will not be so easy. There will be two teams that will play for or against the culprit: Sherlock Y Moriarty. And, if you are interested in trying it, here we tell you how to enjoy this new game of Konami.

How to download Crimesight from Konami?

This video game by Konami It is still in a closed trial period, so it is not yet available to the general public. But if you live in Mexico, you can try it a little earlier. To win a place, you will have to follow the official account of Crimesight on Twitter and share this post.

On Discord, you will have to join the official server of this game of Konami and respond to the message with a reaction. Your account name should not change as long as you continue to participate or unfollow the account before they give you your code. Steam.

So, get ready to solve mysteries as in Among us in this new title.

