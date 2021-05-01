These days, the door to the diversity of options for developing new games is more open than ever. And in this area we have seen how some companies have taken advantage of the remaster or remake of key classic licenses. And among the developers least likely to be successful in their new projects is Konami. Looking ahead, the company has sent a statement giving hope to its followers, ensuring that Konami is immersed in several key projects.
Now this message, which has been seen in a statement posted on Twitter, it doesn’t turn out to be overly flattering. And it is that within this option of being able to see any of those “key projects”, it will take a long time. Rumors are sure to arise, but finding an official announcement is going to take time, since none of these projects will be presented at E3 2021 in June.
Due to the schedule, we will not be ready to perform at E3 this year. We want to assure our fans that we are in deep development on a number of key projects, so stay tuned for some updates in the coming months. While we are not participating this year, we have great respect for ESA and we know that 2021 will be a great success.
We will continue to support ESA and wish the best to all participants at this year’s fair.
The statement, in part, wants to expose that Konami is immersed in several key projects, inviting everyone to stay tuned for future status updates. What happens is that Konami will not attend E3 2021 this year and, therefore, they will not be announced during this event. The point is that part of the problem with E3 is in the conflicts that some studios have with ESA. However, the Electronic Entertainment Expo continues to be one of the most relevant events that are held.
In order to find the identity of those key projects in which they are under development, speculations do not take long to arise, as is the case of those that we found in Twinfinite echoing this news. Possible licenses are exposed as Edens Zero, but other classic licenses may also emerge, taking advantage of the pull that remakes of classic licenses are having. Obviously, Konami seems to want to be part of mass events and we could have official information during the Gamescom or, above all, in the next edition of the Tokyo Game Show.
There is surely a great wish list from many users who want to revive some of Konami’s licenses and it is always better to attend to renewed games, be it as a remake, or a reboot. Some speculation points to licenses such as Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid or Castlevania. What would you like to see Konami come back?
