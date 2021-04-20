The wave of news and rumors continues for the next E3, and it is that many companies that have already been confirmed for the event are preparing their announcements to surprise the players. Now it is the turn of the Japanese company Konami, which introduced new trademarks for Castlevania and Metal Gear Rising, activating rumors about possible remakes or new games of the sagas.

Some time ago, rumors had arisen that Konami was preparing and currently developing several Metal Gear Solid remakes, not being able to be confirmed. However, recently the company has released the registration of several video games in Japan, including non-series specific titles Castlevania and Metal Gear Rising, again stoking the rumors.

Konami Introduces New Trademarks for Castlevania and Metal Gear Rising

As detailed on the site Gamerant, The Japanese website chizai-watch.com had published the information about Konami’s records. The company registered the trademarks on April 6 of this year. The list was subsequently made public on April 20, detailing that the trademark lists several interesting categories, such as game software, game program, virtual reality headset and much more. The above undoubtedly gives clues about possible new Castlevania titles and perhaps a possible remake of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

Recall that these two Konami IPs have been without new updates for quite some time. On Castlevania’s side, there hasn’t been a new game out since Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, which was released in 2014. On the part of Metal Gear, the last title of the saga that saw the light was Metal Gear Survive, which was released in 2018. Both sagas are very popular in both the West and the East, so fans have been asking for new installments of them for years.

It is expected that there will be official information from Konami at the next video game fair, that will take place between June 12 and 15 digitally. The company has already confirmed that it will be part of the event, so it is only a matter of time to know and corroborate if all these rumors end up being true or false.

What game do you expect from Konami?