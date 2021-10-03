Konami has officially announced the opening of a particular contest that offers minor and independent developers to create video games directly inspired by some classics, such as Gradius, Ganbare Goemon and many others.

The so-called Action & Shooting Game Contest, also conceived on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Konami Code, is already underway and will be held from 30 September 2021 to 6 January 2022, in collaboration with Shueisha Game Creators CAMP. The rules allow developers to wander, choosing whether to create remakes or sequels of the titles in the list, they have the possibility to choose characters or mechanics from historical games, using them or evolving them within their project, also combining genres to their liking.

They have been listed well 80 different historical video games among which it will be possible to “fish”, such as the aforementioned Gradius and Ganbare Goemon, as well as Star Soldier, Twinbee, Knightmare and many others. The complete list can be consulted on the official contest page.

Why keep an eye on this event? The answer is that through this particular initiative, interesting products could also emerge, which Konami may decide to publish and market.

