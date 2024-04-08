The employees of Konami they will receive a salary increase in March 2025. The company made the announcement via a official press release published on its website . Note that this is the third consecutive fiscal year that Konami has raised salaries.

Japan bucks the trend

Konami increases wages

The salary increase will not only affect employees already within the company, but also new hires. The basic salary for office workers will be increased by 5,000 yen per month, or approximately €33. The overall increase will be 60,000 yen per year.

Additionally, Konami will increase the wages of new hires from 295,000 to 300,000 yen in most of its subsidiaries and positions.

Konami had already increased wages in the fiscal years ending in March 2023 and March 2024. The increase, however, will only affect employees of the Japanese offices.

Konami's wage increase isn't huge, but it definitely goes against the trend of the rest of the industry, particularly the Western one, which is firing people en masse.

Even Japanese companies like SEGA are laying off workers, especially in the West, closing or selling teams, canceling projects and reducing job positions within them.