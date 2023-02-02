Konami has cut estimates for thecurrent fiscal yearwhich will end on March 31, by almost the a half: Expected operating profits rose from 76.5 to 42.4 billion yen, while it fared a little better with revenues, which rose from 320 to 303 billion yen.

As you will remember, Konami has promised many new things in 2023, between unpublished projects and familiar series, and at this point it is clear that it is a matter of necessity rather than concessions to the large fan base of its many historic franchises.

“Konami’s numbers for the fiscal third quarter have been released and I won’t go into detail, but look at how they fare revised their estimates for the whole year,” consultant Serkan Toto wrote in a Twitter post.

“For example, they have reduced the estimated operating profits from 76.5 to 42.5 billion yen. Apparently all the remakes already confirmed or even just rumored will never arrive soon enough”, concluded Toto, referring precisely to the various projects related to silent Hill and not only.