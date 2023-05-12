In its most recent tax report, for the 2023 fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, Konami he announced revenues for $2.3 billion, or 5% more than the previous year. There gaming division instead it recorded a slight decrease of 1%.

The company’s total revenues were 314 billion yen (about $2.33 billion) of 34.9 billion yen profits (about $260 million). The latter saw a 36% drop over the previous year.

The digital entertainment sector, which also includes video games, produced revenues of 213 billion yen (about 1.59 billion dollars), with an already reported decrease of 1% compared to the previous year.

In terms of individual games, Professional Baseball Spirits grew revenue in the fourth quarter on interest in the discipline generated by the World Baseball Classic tournament. It has also been reported that eFootball 2023 has been downloaded 600 million times since launch.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Amazing Bomberman and WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros were released during the year. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection did particularly well in Europe and America.

For the current fiscal year, 2024, Konami expects a growth by 4% with revenues expected to reach 328 billion yen (about $2.44 billion). Growth in the digital entertainment sector is expected to be more modest and reach 216 billion yen (about $1.61 billion).

Super Bomberman R 2, Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, and Cygni: All Guns Blazing are expected to launch in the current fiscal year.