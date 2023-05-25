Yesterday konami showed us that she is prepared to bring back one of her most beloved franchises with Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, being a remake of the third title that originally came to PlayStation. And as many already noticed, the number 3 was replaced by the delta symbol, just that has caught the attention of more than one fan.

Faced with all the questions, the company itself wanted to go out and explain this slight change in the name, mentioning that the delta symbol means change but without any alteration of the structure. Somehow affirming that there will be slight changes in the remake but they will be minor compared to the original game, speaking of mechanics and history.

The symbol Delta (Δ) was chosen because its meaning fits the concept of the remake project. Delta means “change” or “difference” without changing the structure.

Among other details that are given about the game in an official statement, is that the game is focused on bringing this experience to the new generations of those who have just joined the franchise. Including improved graphics, enrichment of the story, polishing of the game mechanics, reconstruction of the soundtrack and redoubling with the original cast.

The release date is not known yet, only that it will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: konami

Editor’s note: The truth makes sense to give slight changes to the name, and it is not as invasive as one might think, they only removed the number three. Hopefully the wait to be able to lend a hand is not eternal.