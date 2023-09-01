KONAMI has unveiled the lineup of games and the events it will hold during the Tokyo Game Show 2023, which will be held from 21 to 24 September. In addition to its own titles, the software house will also present a series of games developed by partner companies such as Nihon Falcom. Here is the complete list of announced games:

KONAMI

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing

eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022

Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawattru!

Powerful Pro Baseball Eikan Nine Crossroads

Super Bomberman R2

WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

3goo

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves

Beep Japan

Bushiroad Games

Cosmos Machia

DH Inc.

Falcom

ININ Games

Mebius

Steel Empire

Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker

NetEase Games / Quantic Dream

Oizumi Amuzio

DriftCE

Gravity Circuit

Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul

pixel

Sabotage Studio

Silver Star Japan

Rasen Reijou Spiral Ojosama Chohatsu no Makina

SUNSOFT

Ikki Unite

Shanghai Legend

Ufouria: The Saga 2

Here are all the events that the software house will hold with the Italian timetables. At the moment we don’t know if and how it will be possible to follow them in live streaming.

21 September

from 05:00 to 05:35 – TriggerHeart EXELICA Revival Report Event – Among the guests: Shiho Kawaragi (voice of Exelica), Teruhiko Nagaki (Cosmo Machia development director), and Kazunobu Mori (Cosmo Machia president).

– Among the guests: Shiho Kawaragi (voice of Exelica), Teruhiko Nagaki (Cosmo Machia development director), and Kazunobu Mori (Cosmo Machia president). from 07:00 to 08:15 – WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros – A match of WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros, and new information about future eSports events will be revealed.

September 22nd

from 04:00 to 04:40 – Yu Suzuki Talk Show – A talk show hosted by the legendary Yu Suzuki who will tell us about Air Twister. Among the guests: Esra Krabbe.

– A talk show hosted by the legendary Yu Suzuki who will tell us about Air Twister. Among the guests: Esra Krabbe. from 06:00 to 06:30 – Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage – The announcement of three new VTubers.

– The announcement of three new VTubers. from 07:30 to 08:15 – Radirgy 2 Special Stage – Developer Diary, Voice Actor Auditions, Giveaways, and more. Among the guests: DEKAMI CHAN, Masubuchi Yoshito (RS34 president), Mitsuru Maruyama (Beep Japan producer), Daisuke Nagata (RS34 composer), and voice actors Yuka Fujita, Runacchi Hoshi, Reika Wakasugi and Kaede Horikawa.

– Developer Diary, Voice Actor Auditions, Giveaways, and more. Among the guests: DEKAMI CHAN, Masubuchi Yoshito (RS34 president), Mitsuru Maruyama (Beep Japan producer), Daisuke Nagata (RS34 composer), and voice actors Yuka Fujita, Runacchi Hoshi, Reika Wakasugi and Kaede Horikawa. from 09:00 to 09:30 – CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Stage at Tokyo Game Show 2023 – Among the guests Meher Kalenderian, CEO and founder of KeelWorks.

September 23rd

from 04:00 to 04:30 – Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage – The announcement of three new VTubers.

– The announcement of three new VTubers. from 05:30 to 06:30 – Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawattru! Special Internships – Many guests who are fans of the franchise will be able to preview the new chapter and reveal many new information.

– Many guests who are fans of the franchise will be able to preview the new chapter and reveal many new information. from 09:00 to 09:45 – Falcom jdk Band Special Concert – The first of two Falcom jdk Band concerts to commemorate the arrival of Ys X: Nordics.

September 24th

from 04:00 to 04:30 – Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage – The announcement of three new VTubers.

– The announcement of three new VTubers. from 09:00 to 09:45 – Falcom jdk Band Special Concert – The second of two Falcom jdk Band concerts to commemorate the arrival of Ys X: Nordics.

