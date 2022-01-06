2022 marks the 35th anniversary of Castlevania, the iconic Konami series. If you were expecting a new game, or collection in particular, we have very bad news for you. Earlier today, Konami not only revealed that it intends to join the NFT market, instead he plans to do so with an auction focused on Castlevania.

That’s right, to celebrate Castlevania’s 35th anniversary, Konami is planning to hold an NFT auction for the series. The “KONAMI MEMORIAL NFT Collection” features “14 unique artworks from the Castlevania series” consisting of “game scenes, background music (BGM), and freshly drawn visuals from the entire history of the series.” This event will take place on the site of OpenSea next January 14 at 8:00 PM (Mexico City time).

Worst of all, this auction doesn’t even follow the NFT rules. The scenes and music are not new, but the 14 pieces are part of previous Castlevania games. Similarly, the purchase will make your name appear on the Konami site, but only between mid-February and December 31, 2021, so it’s not a permanent acquisition either. However, the Japanese company has mentioned that this time may be extended.

Regarding the foray into the NFT market, this is what the company commented:

“KONAMI MEMORIAL NFT is a new content sharing initiative that has been loved by gamers around the world for many years. As the company’s first project in this area and with NFT and blockchain technology in its infancy, KONAMI will continue to explore new developments and listen to player feedback after this initial collection. “

Remember, if you want to celebrate Castlevania’s 35th anniversary in a terrible way, The NFT auction will take place on January 14. In related topics, here we tell you what an NFT is. Similarly, South Korea launches an initiative to block games with NFT.

Editor’s Note:

Over the last few weeks we have seen bad NFT-related proposals from various companies. However, Konami takes the prize for the worst idea this market can offer. Your auction completely removes this concept, and it will only get more hatred from a community that is not happy with the company.

