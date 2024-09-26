Konami announced during the Tokyo Game Show 2024 the launch of eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit which will be officially licensed by Major League Baseball in the United States and will be available on both iOS and Android devices during the fall.

It is worth noting that Konami managed to partner with the MLB and its baseball players’ association to be able to develop and launch eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit. This title will have the 30 professional teams of the National League and the American League.

The game will offer a fun, realistic and intuitive baseball experience. Users can train their MLB players, acquire new talent and create a competitive group of hitters right on smartphones and tablets.

Source: Konami

To celebrate the launch of eBaseball: MLB Pro Spiritusers can get a great opportunity to secure Japanese sensation and KONAMI baseball game ambassador Shohei Ohtani for their teams.

Starting on launch day, players can secure “Cover Athlete: Shohei Ohtani (DH)” by simply logging in.

Source: Konami

What game modes does eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit have?

For those who are going to enter eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit You will be interested to know that there are several game modes to enjoy.

Season: Select a division to play a maximum of 52 games against CPU teams during a season. It offers a casual experience where you can pick up the basic game during the MLB season.

Online: Test your skills against other players in real time. You can choose between RANK GAME to play against other people in the world or CUSTOM GAME to play with your friends.

Prize Game: Earn in-game rewards to strengthen your team.

The game will also have limited time events where rewards can be obtained.

Are you going to get into this game?