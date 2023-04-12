An unfortunate fact occurred during the day of Tuesday 11 April inside the Konami headquarters in Tokyo: an employee hit his former boss on the head with a fire extinguisheraged 48, with the intention of killing him.

According to the reconstructions, the employee would have entered the headquarters armed with a fire extinguisher and, having identified his target, would have hit him hard on the head. Those present intervened to stop himwho called the police.

The attacker said he wanted to hit the man with the intention of killing him as, during their collaboration, the employee allegedly harassed by his superior.

No statements were made regarding the type of collaboration between the two: it can be any of many projects brought forward by Konami to be involved in this real scandal.

At the moment it is known for sure that the attacker was arrestedhowever, it is not known whether measures have been taken against these alleged harassments.

The accused is currently in hospitalhaving suffered a head injury, but no further information has been released about it.

We do not know if this situation will involve the teams of some titles in developmentincluding the anticipated Silent Hill 2 Remake.