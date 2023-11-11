













We don’t know if this will solve the problems we already know about, however, Konami announced the creation of an internal development studio that will be focused on Silent Hill and will work with other teams around the world. The thing is that this new initiative is barely being put together and we don’t know exactly what it will end up with.

What is a fact is that this new development studio will reside in Japan and from there it will work with other studios that are involved in the series projects, in this case, Silent Hill.

Right now what they are looking for are artists, planners, engineers and project managers. This is a project that has many fans outside of Japan in mind and this is an opportunity that many will surely be looking for.

What you should know about this new Konami study for Silent Hill

Konami promotes job offers in a very clear way and more with what has to do with its development project. Silent Hill. For example, they offer high-end equipment capable of running Unreal Engine. Also an area to test competing software for research.

They also point out that the work environment, specifically with young people, is carried out with sincerity and humility, making it clear that each worker is responsible for their own work. It is not necessary that you know English to work with other people in other countries, as there are interpreters.

They also emphasize the importance of this project, given that it is a global work for an audience beyond Japan. We’ll see how this all ends. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

