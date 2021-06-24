After taking a year-long hiatus and abandoning the FoxEngine, Konami is preparing to return to the soccer simulation game market with PES 2022. However, a new engine is not the only plan this company has to compete against FIFA, since intend to win more exclusive contracts.

In an interview with IGN, David Monk, Konami’s director of football licensing and activation, mentioned that the business strategy regarding PES 2022, will get more exclusive contracts. It was recently announced that the company had managed to secure the unique presence of Atalanta and Roma, from the Italian Serie A. This was what was commented on the matter:

“This is a deliberate strategic approach, but it is only followed when both the club and Konami believe it provides a mutually beneficial deal. We are always exploring how to improve the list of partner clubs, not only in Italy, but in all markets. The way I see it, clubs see significant value in partnering with Konami because of our individual approach to each other. By growing with our partners, we can continue to provide that additional care. “

While FIFA will continue to offer clubs, Konami’s focus is on winning deals and offering unique content to each of its licenses. At the moment it remains to be seen how the players will react to this decision. While we doubt this will topple FIFA as the quintessential soccer game, it might move the popularity scale a bit.

Via: IGN