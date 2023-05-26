













Konami could also have a remaster of Metal Gear Solid 4 | EarthGamer

Especially since in the case of the compilation mentioned above there is an empty space accompanied by a question mark. This one also has the suspicious legend of ‘stay tuned for more information’.

Something that has also alerted the players is the mention that what was revealed about the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection It makes up only the first volume. This suggests that there may be another and this would include Metal Gear Solid 4.

To the aforementioned, it must be added that Konami also mentions that it wants to adapt all the games in the series to modern consoles. Those are enough indications for more than one player to wait for much more.

Fountain: konami.

Currently Metal Gear Solid 4 it is only available on the PlayStation 3. Despite the success that Konami had, they did not seem interested in porting it to other systems.

That of course includes the PS4 and PS5, successors to the aforementioned console.

Perhaps the company wanted to keep things quiet after Hideo Kojima and virtually his entire team left its ranks. Several years have passed since then and it is time to move on.

When was Metal Gear Solid 4 originally released?

The original post of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots for PlayStation 3 was June 12, 2008 worldwide.

When it went on sale it included the Starter Pack for Metal Gear Online (MGO), which included multiplayer battles between 16 players over the Internet.

MGO it was popular enough to remain active until 2012. It is one of the most well-received games in the franchise and managed to sell millions of copies.

Fountain: konami.

According to a former Kojima Productions employee, Ryan Payton, it sold over six million units as of May 2014.

It is because of the aforementioned that many were surprised that it never had an adaptation for the Sony consoles that followed.

Especially since it is a common trend today that titles from past platforms are adapted to modern ones in their entirety, or in the event, with some additional options.

