The news came during the second episode of Metal Gear – Production Hotline, where Okamura specified that at the moment It has not yet been decided which games will be part of this collection and that the work may take longer than the previous one as there are no pre-existing remastered versions to base it on.

After the thinly veiled hints of the past few months, the producer of the Metal Gear series, Noriaki Okamura, has confirmed that there are plans for the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 although Konami has not yet defined all the details internally.

Konami wants to avoid the mistakes made with Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1

“Looking at potential Vol.2 titles… In the first collection we had HD ports of MGS2 and 3. But most of the titles released after those don’t have a pre-existing HD port that we could use. Some are HD, but they are all really big titles, and that comes with a number of problems“.

Snake in Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker

“So with all these factors to consider, any questions like ‘what games does it include?’ or ‘how long will it be in development, when will it be released…’ are premature. It’ll be a while before we have a clear picture, but when we do, we’ll let you know.”

Okamura added that this time Konami will proceed calmly and with great caution, for avoid running into the problems seen when launching the first collection.

“Of course, we called the first one Vol. 1, so we are making a Vol. 2that’s for sure. We’re also concerned about the rather difficult launch of Vol. 1, with all the problems, so we’ll do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen again, but we have to ask you to give us time.”

Aside from these new statements, just a few weeks ago Okamura practically confirmed that one of the games in the collection will be Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. After all, it is the final chapter of the series and therefore it absolutely could not be missing from the roll call.