Konami has confirmed that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, its remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, will indeed reuse the original voices.

Previous information on the game had implied this, but it was a little unclear. The initial press release stated the remake would “star the original voice characters”, while the official Metal Gear Twitter account said: “The story and character voices in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remain the same from the original game.”

Now Konami has stated the original voices will be used without changes.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater trailer

In a statement to Kotakua spokesperson for Konami said: “Essentially it’s saying the story and character voices in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will remain as they were in the original game.”

Konami’s head of communications for the Americas, Tommy Williams, told The Verge that the remake will reuse the voice lines from the original game with no changes.

This decision is in contrast to recent remakes of other games this year. The Resident Evil 4 remake used different voice actors (including the iconic merchant), while the Dead Space remake gave its previously silent protagonist a voice.

However, Konami has named the remake Delta due to its meaning of ‘change’ or ‘difference’ without changing structure. Keeping the original voices – including the iconic David Hayter – is therefore in-line with this vision and will likely keep longtime fans happy.

Konami has also confirmed that original creator Hideo Kojima is not involved in this remake.