Last year we saw the launch of the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1a collection that allows us to enjoy multiple classic titles from the series. In this way, many have wondered about the existence of a new package with titles like MGS 4. Well, Konami has finally confirmed that they are working on Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 2.

During the second episode of Konami’s Metal Gear Production Hotline live show series, series producer Noriaki Okamura was asked about a sequel to last year’s collection, and finally confirmed that the company is working on Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 2, although they are still figuring out how to port the titles we will find here. This is what he had to say about it:

“We had HD ports of Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3, or, sorry, not really 1, but the other two. But most of the titles released after those don’t have a pre-existing HD port that we could use. Some are in HD, but all would be really big titles. That comes with its own set of problems. So with all of these factors to consider regarding the lineup, anything along the lines of ‘what’s in it?’, or questions like ‘how long will it be in development, when will it come out?’, it’ll be a while until we can get a clear picture, but when we do, we’ll let you know here. We’re calling it Volume 1, so we’re doing a Volume 2, that’s for sure. We’re also concerned that Volume 1 had a pretty rough launch, with all the issues, so we’re going to do our best not to repeat that, but we just have to ask everyone to give us time.”

Although there are no details at the moment, we know that Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 2 will feature titles such as Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Solid 5, and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. Unfortunately, Konami is still working to deliver the best possible versions of these titles to the public. Remember that the first collection was severely criticized for its emulation problems. Thus, the Japanese company does not want to repeat this.

We can only wait for Konami to share more details about this collection, something that will probably happen until next year. In related topics, Konami talks about the port of MGS 4Likewise, new details about the Metal Gear Solid movie have emerged.

The company could simply deliver direct ports of these games. However, they want to do a good job and not repeat their past mistakes. Along with this, deliver everything MGS 5 Along with the rest of the titles in the collection, it is probably more complicated than some might think.

