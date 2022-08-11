Konami Digital Entertainment has announced a new multi-year partnership with the French Football Federation (FFF) national association. This partnership will include a number of elements inside and outside the eFootball series. The partnership will include commercial, image and activation rights, as Konami will become the official football video game partner of the French national team. In addition to the set of multimedia and branding rights, the FFF will be integrated into a selection of eSports events with other national licensed associations.

Naoki Morita, Konami Digital Entertainment BV’s European President, commented: “At Konami we are very ambitious about our desire to grow the partnership network and reach an ever wider global audience. Collaborating with the national association of a country as passionate about football as France is extraordinary, but if you add to that the fact that it is a team with such an important football history and prestige, it is even more meaningful for us. The eFootball series continues to evolve and improve, welcoming the French Football Federation on this journey is very exciting. “

François Vasseur, Managing Director at the French Football Federation, adds: “The French Football Federation is delighted to welcome Konami as the official football video game partner of the French national team. We have the same ambition to innovate and offer fans of this sport and video games the best experiences and the best fun possible. Konami’s presence all over the world will allow the French national team to reach a wider global audience and its experience represents a great opportunity to accelerate the growth of eSports in France ”.