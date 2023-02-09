Konami is conducting a series of seminars for youth teams of the greatest Italian clubs of football, in order to inform athletes about the world of gaming and eSports, as well as their possible involvement in this rapidly growing sector.

“The main topics of the workshops include video games, the digital entertainment industry and the future of football and eSports,” reads the press release. “At the end of the seminars, the participants had fun competing in eFootball to determine which of them would represent their club in one of the latest KONAMI-branded eSports initiatives: the eFootball Italia Cup.”

What is the “eFootball Italia Cup”?

“eFootball Italia Cup is a new eSports tournament that brings together the seven partner clubs of the KONAMI roster: AC Milan, AC Monza, AS Roma, Atalanta BC, FC Internazionale Milano, SS Lazio and SSC Napoli.”

“The tournament will see three different types of players join forces in one team to represent each of the competing clubs. A selected player from the youth teams of the clubs involved, a pro-player who is currently part of the club’s eSports team and a fan of the club selected by an online qualifying tournament, the KONAMICI.”

A unique team

“Although there are several eSports tournaments linked to the eFootball franchise, the eFootball Italia Cup has introduced a very unique formula.”

“As in the current eFootball Championship Pro, each team will consist of three players. However, this time there will be only one pro-player on the team. Similar to the eFootball Championship Open, the KONAMICI tournament will be about finding the best fan to represent the own club.”

“However, unlike other football simulation video game tournaments, each team of the eFootball Italia Cup will feature a player from the youth teams or communities of the partner clubs, selected through the aforementioned tournaments.”

“These innovative teams represent a game-changer in the KONAMI eSports world.”

Beyond the tournament

“While the eSports tournament element between clubs will be highly competitive – as is to be expected from top Italian clubs – the integration of youth team seminars gives further depth to the eFootball Italia Cup, going beyond simple competition.”

“As only a small percentage of youth players make it to professional level, also considering the unpredictability of the sporting world, most of the seminars focused on showing the many possible alternative professional outlets, such as: managing partnerships with clubs, eSports and gaming, media and digital entertainment and much more.”

“The eFootball Italia Cup is a very different initiative from KONAMI’s previous initiatives,” said David Monk, Head of Football Activation and Acquisition at KONAMI. “One element that sets it apart is the integration of youth team players and dedicated seminars for them. Our desire was to show these young aspiring footballers that there are many ways to be part of modern football, including through video games .”

“We believe that providing them with more knowledge about what goes into the sport they love can help open their minds about what they can do when they stop playing professionally. We also hope they enjoyed competing in tournaments!”

“The event organized by Konami and reserved for the boys of our youth sector was undoubtedly important and constructive”, declared Maurizio Costanzi, Head of the Atalanta Youth Sector. “Who better than industry experts, and Konami is without a shadow of a doubt, can explain and make people understand the dynamics of this virtual world that attracts not only the youngest.”

“First of all, they are gatherings, but also and above all events that allow young people to understand and consequently enrich their growth path and, last but not least, have the opportunity to make informed choices, also starting from the points in common between esports and football, all mixed with the more purely recreational activity.”

“Open Fiber has been present in the gaming world for several years and the response from the community has always been very positive”, declared Andrea Falessi, External Relations Director of Open Fiber. “The Open Fiber network is the best suited to support current and future generations in the fields of entertainment, study and work. Collaboration with a giant like Konami opens up new scenarios for future initiatives.”

Tournament calendar

“The next important stage of the eFootball Italia Cup will be the tournament open to fans: KONAMICI, which will take place in February and March. Further details on the dates will be announced in the coming weeks.”

“After the KONAMICI, the teams of the partner clubs will be consolidated and the group stages can finally start, from mid-late March to April. At the end of April, the COMICON in Naples (April 29 – May 1) will host the Grand Final .”