Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater was one of the biggest announcements of the recent Playstation Showcase, and one of the big unknowns that arose around this remake was whether Hideo Kojima had any involvement in the project. Konami offered sessions to some media to try to answer all the questions they had regarding the title and this is what they answered.

While the team wasn’t ready to reveal everything about Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eaterwhich currently does not have a release date, were willing to talk a bit about whether Hideo Kojima o Yoji Shinkawa had some kind of participation in the project, if there will be more remakes of the series Metal Gearand more.

One of the biggest questions many had after the announcement was whether the director of Metal Gear Solid 3, Hideo Kojima, was involved in the project. There wasn’t much hope that kojima was part of it, especially after his breakup with Konami, but it was a question all the same.

It was also wondered if Yoji Shinkawa was involved as he was instrumental in the art for the series. Metal Gear Solid and now you are working with kojima in Kojima Productions.

“They are not involved,” a Konami spokesperson said. “However, the development team will work hard to create this remake and also the ports (for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection) so they can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by even more players around the world.”

For those unfamiliar, the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was announced along with Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater and includes the Metal Gear Solid original, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and Metal Gear 1 and 2. The collection will arrive in fall 2023.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I think we all knew the answer but we didn’t want to face reality, don’t you think? I am sure that Konami will not change things and will respect the essence of Metal Gear Solid with everything and the Kojima seal.