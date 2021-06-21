Yesterday, June 20, we were all waiting for a trailer of Abandoned, the game that is supposedly a new Silent Hill. However, this teaser was delayed until June 25. Fortunately, Konami did not want fans of this legendary survival horror series to be disappointed, as the return of Silent Hill… But in the form of a skateboard.

Unexpectedly, Konami revealed a series of specially designed skateboards based on Silent Hill. These products feature the iconic Bubble Head Nurse designs, with thick lines and bright colors.

Something wicked is rolling into our shop next week. We are launching a SILENT HILL MERCH collection along with this amazing Limited Series Skateboard to celebrate… pic.twitter.com/wtjxmw9MvY – OfficialKonamiShop (@KonamiShop) June 20, 2021

Skateboard pre-orders will begin on June 23 at the Konami Official StoreLikewise, caps, shirts, pillows and other Silent Hill products will be on sale in the future, although at the moment it is unknown when they will be able to purchase. Undoubtedly, This was not the announcement that many expected yesterday. While this reveals that Silent Hill is still on the minds of this company, it gives little hope of seeing a new game.

Via: Konami