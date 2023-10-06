Genvid Entertainment and Konami Digital Entertainment have announced the release date of their interactive series, Silent Hill: Ascension, which will debut on October 31st. To allow fans to better prepare for the official launch and first live stream, the free streaming application is now available for pre-registration on the App Store and Google Play, for desktop browsers on Ascension.com from October 31st. App installation will begin on Tuesday, October 31 at 9:01 am. Fans will be able to access some exclusive Silent Hill: Ascension content before the world premiere. The Silent Hill: Ascension series premiere will stream live on mobile apps and Ascension.com starting at 3:00am on Wednesday, November 1st. Silent Hill: Ascension will follow the adventures of several main characters spread across the world, tormented by new and terrifying monsters inextricably linked to the fictional Silent Hill. Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their families, their children, and entire cities drawn into darkness by recent murders, guilt, and long-suppressed fears.