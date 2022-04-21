Konami has announced that the official eFootball Championship 2022 competition will be held in June. It will be an Esport championship open to different types of players, from beginners to professionals. Two different competitions will be held: the first, eFootball Championship Pro 2022, will involve participation professional players under contract with major European clubs. The second, eFootball Championship Open 2022, will be open to players of all skill levels. Professional and novice participants will compete by playing in the new Dream Team mode, where users can build their dream team by contracting players and coaches, making use of in-game items (e.g. GP that users can earn in-game) , and compete against other players. Players can also develop and strengthen their players to adapt to different playing styles, as well as organize their team through player membership and training. All matches will be streamed online around the world. Players will not need to enter Round 1, which starts in June 2022. All users will be able to participate simply by taking part in the relevant in-game event. The players with the best scores will earn the right to participate in higher and higher levels of the competition, which will culminate in the World Finals.