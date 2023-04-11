Konami Digital Entertainment has announced that Super Bomberman R 2 will be available worldwide from September 14th on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC for €49.99. The digital version will be available one day early, on September 13th. In the game it will be possible to experiment with new modes, such as the Castle, in which asymmetric 1 vs 15 matches will be faced online. The defending player will have the task of creating a map and placing defensive traps to slow down the offensive. He will have several options at his disposal: terrains, walls, defensive devices and the help of new characters called “Ellon”. The attacker will have to overcome the obstacles created by the defender to reach all the chests and thus win the battle. The Battle 64 mode features 64 players at the same time, but only one can claim victory. In the Grand Prix mode you compete to get crystals and defeat your opponents, plus obviously the classic mode featured in the other games in the series returns. Finally, the “Stage Editor” is a brand new tool that will allow players to create their own stages for the new “Castle” Battle Mode and share them online. Super Bomberman R 2 will support crossplay to play online together even on different platforms.